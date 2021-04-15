$50,000 Reward Offered for Information in a Windsor Murder Case

The Windsor Police Service is offering a $50,000 reward in a city murder case.

In a partnership with the BOLO Program, police are offering the reward for information leading to the arrest of Nouraldin (A.K.A. Nour) Rabee, who is wanted for murder.

On February 14, 2018, Chance Gauthier, 16 at the time, was at a party with friends where investigators say he was kidnapped and then killed.

His body was found in an alley off Church Street near Erie Street. He had been shot to death.

Police say Nouraldin Rabee remains wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant but the investigation has confirmed that he fled Canada shortly after the offence and flew to Cairo, Egypt.

He is known to have ties in Jordan, Israel, and the United States of America.

During a Thursday morning news conference, BOLO Program Director Max Langlois outlined the campaign.

"To give you an idea of the magnitude of the campaign we're launching, 13 billboards featuring the Nouraldin Rabee wanted notice will gradually go up in Windsor as of today," says Langlois. "One hour ago, a massive social media promoted campaign was also launched on Facebook and Instagram in the region as well foreign locations."

Family liaison Tamara Cherry read a statement at the news conference on behalf of Gauthier's parents.

"It won't be easy for us to see the billboards around town, they'll make us anxious and fearful but we must do this for Chance and for the community's safety," says Cherry. "Like many children who have special needs, Chance had a unique ability to connect with people and become their friends. We know there are people in this city who know where Chance's killer is, we have no doubt of that."

Windsor Police Inspector Karel Degraaf spoke at the news conference and sent a message to Rabee.

"You have been on the run for three years and have constantly been looking over your shoulder, wondering if and when you will be arrested," says Degraaf. "You're almost 23-years-old now with your entire life ahead of you, do the right thing, contact a lawyer and turn yourself in to the nearest police service.

There is currently an Interpol Red notice for the international provisional arrest of Nouraldin Rabee pending extradition to Canada.

In November of 2020, Mal Chol of Waterloo, also arrested in the case, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was handed an eight year prison sentence.

- with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson