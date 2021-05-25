50 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Over Past Two Days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, 34 on May 24 and16 cases reported on May 25.

Of the new cases, 12 are from close contact with a previously confirmed case, six were community acquired, three from outbreaks and 29 are still being investigated.

There are currently 360 active cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, 195 of those cases have been identified as variants of concern.

Twenty-one people are in the hospital, two of those are in the ICU. The health unit notes that number doesn't reflect patients who have been transferred here from other regions. Those people are tracked by their local health units.