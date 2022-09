Damage is estimated at $500,000 following a large house fire in the city.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services was called to the 1100-block of Walker Rd on Wednesday around 4 a.m. and the fire was quickly upgraded as flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says several people have been displaced but no one was hurt.

The cause is being listed as undetermined due to the signficant damage to the home.