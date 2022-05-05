$500,000 in damages after fire in Essex

A serious fire in Essex County this morning.

Essex Firefighters from stations 3 & 2 responded to a fully involved structure just before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Iler Road.

A defensive attack was carried out and crews were able to extinguish the fire, other than a damaged gas meter waiting for shut off, around 5 a.m.

Officials report there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The fire's origin is undetermined due to the extensive damage, but the estimated damage is $500,000.

Crews remained on scene until the gas was turned off.