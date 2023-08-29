$500,000 in drugs seized during search warrant by Chatham-Kent police

Approximately $500,000 worth drugs has been seized by Chatham-Kent Police as part of a drug investigation.

On August 23, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section executed a search warrant on a house on McFadden Avenue, the homeowner's vehicle, and a storage unit on Queen's Line in Chatham.

Approximately $500,000 worth of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and other controlled substances were recovered and seized for analysis.

Digital scales, packaging materials, a counting machine, a vacuum seal machine, cell phones and a large amount of Canadian currency were also seized.

Also seized were six handguns, 11 long rifles and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

A 37-year-old man from Chatham was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking - heroin, possession for the purpose of trafficking - LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide), possession for the purpose of trafficking - oxycodone, and possession for the purpose of trafficking - hydromorphone.

He was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date.