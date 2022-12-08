500th Plato's Closet store in North America opens in Windsor

A clothing resale store has opened its 500th North American location in Windsor.

Plato's Closet celebrated the grand opening of the new store on 7555 Tecumseh Road on Wednesday, December 7.

The store pays cash for gently used items and redistributes them.

Store owner Scott Doer says they look for quality items that are high in demand.

"Our customers are excited to come in and get to choose those top tier thrift items, but with that being said we sell all brands so it's not just your gently used Lulu Lemon but it's also Old Navy or George. Items that are gently used across all demographics as long as they are within current styles," he said.

Doer says it's a great way to recycle old clothes.

"It is a win/win, so far we've hired 20 people in Windsor and we're looking to hire a few more," he continued. "It's great for the community to help the environment but also put money in the pockets of Windsor residents and employ some residents as well."

He says there are a few items that are higher in demand.

"We're looking for plus size items quite a bit now and there is demand for that, we also sell men's clothing as well and a lot of people don't know that. We're looking for men's shoes, men's athletic wear and denim."

Each store pays out an average of $350,000 per year to local communities and they have recycled 1.5 billion items to date.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.