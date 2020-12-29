50K Doses of Moderna Vaccine to Arrive in Ontario

The head of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine program expects the Moderna shot to arrive Wednesday.

Retired General Rick Hillier says roughly 50,000 doses are set to be delivered to four sites to be redistributed to long-term care and retirement homes.

Immunizations should begin at those sites within 48 to 72 hours after arrival, according to Hiller.

He says an additional 50,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in Ontario next month, largely earmarked for remote northern and Indigenous communities.

The province hopes to have inoculated more than a million health-care workers and people in other vulnerable groups by the end of the first phase of its vaccine rollout, which will last through the winter, he said.

According to Hiller, 15-million vaccines are set to arrive in Ontario during the spring, and while it has not yet been determined where they will be administered or to whom during the second phase of the rollout, about 8.5-million Ontarians should be able to get the shot by mid-summer.

Meanwhile Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips says he is self-isolating after taking a "planned personal trip'' outside of Canada earlier this month.

In a statement, Phillips says he and his wife left the country at the end of the provincial legislative session on Dec. 8.

Had he known Ontario would be placed under a province wide lockdown on Boxing Day, Phillips says he would have cancelled the trip.

Ontario is reporting nearly 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 over two days and a total of 78 new deaths.

The province says 2,553 new infections were recorded today and 1,939 on Monday.

— with files from The Canadian Press and News Talk 1010.