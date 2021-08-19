51 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an additional 51 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 13 are from contact with a previously confirmed case, nine were community acquired, two were travel related, one case is outbreak related and 26 are still under investigation.

There are currently 324 active cases of COVID-19 in the community, 106 have been identified as a variant of concern.

Seven people are currently in the hospital.

There are currently four workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak where the Delta variant has been identified.

When it comes to vaccination rates, 70.3 per cent of eligible Windsor-Essex residents aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated.



