51 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex, 21 Related to Outbreaks

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, 21 are related to outbreaks, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are considered community, and 17 are still under investigation.

There are now 262 active cases in the community.

39 confirmed cases are in hospital with 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,200 cases since the pandemic began with 12,545 listed as resolved.

There are two outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with five workplace outbreaks, three community outbreaks, two school outbreaks and one hospital outbreak.

There have been 393 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.