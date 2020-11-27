51 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of the new cases, 22 are from close contact with a confirmed positive case, six were community acquired, three are travel related, two are in the agri-farm sector and 16 are still under investigation.

The health unit continues to follow 354 active cases with 14 people in the hospital, two of which are in the ICU.

Chief Nursing Officer Theresa Marentette also gave an update on the outbreak at Frank W. Begley Elementary School in Windsor where there are now 40 students who have tested positive for the virus and nine staff members.