52 People Displaced in Wheatley

A total of 52 people have been displaced in Wheatley after homes and businesses were forced to evacuate on Monday morning.

Chatham-Kent Fire crews responded to 15 Erie St. north, formally known as the Pogue, for reports that a hydrogen sulfide detector had activated just after 8 a.m.

Erie Street N between Talbot Street. and Elm Street and Talbot Street E between Erie Street to Little Street. has been closed off and Municipal Housing Officers from Community Human Services are working with the displaced residents to provide emergency accommodation.

The Provincial Hazmat Team from Windsor Fire Rescue was on scene, surveying and testing the area to confirm the presence of Hydrogen Sulphide with samples of gas recovered for laboratory analysis. Requests for assistance to a number of Provincial Ministry Partners has been made.

Hydrogen sulfide gas is highly toxic, corrosive and extremely flammable, crews will remain on scene tonight to monitor gas levels and maintain the safety of the community.

As AM800 news reported last month, a State of Emergency was issued June 2 after a reported gas leak at 15 Erie St. north.

A total of 16 people were displaced and utilities were cut off to the area the following day.

The State of Emergency was lifted on June 28.