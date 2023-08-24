53-year-old Chatham man arrested for uttering threats

A man has been arrested in Chatham for uttering threats.

On Wednesday around 12:10 a.m., a man called the police saying he had been assaulted and threatened to set fire to his backyard and burn everything.

The man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for bail violations connected to an incident in 2021 where he was charged with assaulting a police officer, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose.

Police and the Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue Services arrived to an address on Lacroix Street in Chatham and took the man safely into custody.

The 52-year-old man from Chatham was charged with uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order.

He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.