54 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Monday morning, two are outbreak related, 15 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, eight are considered community and 29 are still under investigation.

There have been 786 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 708 have been identified as the United Kingdom variant and two have been identified as the South African variant.

There are now 482 active cases in the community, 34 per cent are variant of concern cases.

16 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 15,245 cases since the pandemic began with 14,350 listed as resolved.

There are 11 workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak, one long term home is under an outbreak and two school outbreaks.

There have now been 413 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 151,954 doses of the vaccine has been administered.