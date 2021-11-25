54 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, along with another death

The local health unit is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex today and one more death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 60's from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 28 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 15 are considered community, two cases are travel related and nine are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 392 active cases in the community, with 17 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 5,259 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,246 are the Delta variant.

There are seven workplace outbreaks, eight school outbreaks, 13 community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

22 confirmed cases are in hospital.

The region has now recorded 21,428 cases since the pandemic began with 20,565 listed as resolved.

There have been 471 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 663,686 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.8 per cent of individuals 12 years and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.