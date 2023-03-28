iHeartRadio
54-year-old arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Kingsville resident


A 54-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Kingsville resident.

On March 23, members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police Detachment Crime Unit arrested and charged an individual with the death of a Kingsville resident in 2022. 

On March 20, 2022, police were called to a home in Kingsville where a 35-year-old was found unresponsive and later died in hospital. 

Through investigation it was revealed that the victim died due to an opioid overdose. 

As a result, police have arrested the 54-year-old and charged them with manslaughter, and possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking. 

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing in a Windsor court. 

Between 2018 and 2022, the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch has investigated 30 occurrences where charges have been laid for manslaughter and/or criminal negligence causing death in relation to fatal overdoses. 

