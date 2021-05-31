550 Fans Allowed in Scotiabank Arena for Game 7

The provincial government has had a change of heart when it comes to allowing fans inside Scotiabank Arena for the Toronto Maple Leafs Game 7 match up against the Montreal Canadiens.

“Following discussions with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Toronto Public Health and hospital partners, I am happy to announce that they have signed off on allowing 550 fully vaccinated frontline health care workers, including hospital and long-term care staff, to be invited to attend Game 7 of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena tonight," says Ontario Premier, Doug Ford.

A statement from the Premier's Office goes on to say that "This is well below the arena’s capacity. With these health care workers having received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks ago, and with precautionary measures in place like screening, masking, distancing, enhanced cleaning and crowd control, public health officials are confident we can put these special fans in the stands safely and with minimal risk."

Public health officials in Quebec allowed 2,500 spectators inside Montreal’s Bell Centre on Saturday to watch the Habs cling to survival with an overtime Game 6 win.

Quebec's decision prompted Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown to ask people to sign an online petition to let frontline health-care workers who are fully vaccinated to attend Game 7.

Asked if Ontario would allow it, an Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Tourism, Culture and Sport spokesperson said on Sunday it was just not possible for Monday.

Ontario’s existing reopening plan does not permit indoor sports spectators until approximately August.

