57 New Cases COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex; One Additional Death

The local health unit is reporting 57 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 80s from a retirement home.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, one is outbreak related, 22 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 10 are considered community, one is travel related outside of North America and 23 are still under investigation.

There have been 635 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 562 have been identified as the United Kingdom variant and two have been identified as the South African variant.

There are now 478 active cases in the community, 141 are variant of concern cases.

20 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 15,022 cases since the pandemic began with 14,132 listed as resolved.

There are eight workplace outbreaks and one school outbreak.

There have now been 412 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 144,405 doses of the vaccine has been administered.