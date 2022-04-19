59 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Windsor-Essex, with three in the ICU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital today, with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also reported 508 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex since Thursday, along with no new deaths.

The health unit says there are now 333 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 25 active outbreaks in the region.

Six are community outbreaks, five are hospital outbreaks and 14 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 598 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.5 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.6 per cent have received two doses.

51.3 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds that 9,286 local residents have received a fourth dose.