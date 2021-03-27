59 New Cases of COVID-19, One New Death Reported Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Saturday.

The latest to pass away is a woman in her 60s from the community bringing the region's death toll to 402.

Of Saturday's new cases, 13 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 10 were caused by community spread while the remaining 36 are still under investigation.

The region has now seen 13,742 confirmed cases of the virus while there are currently 16 people in hospital for treatment.

Outbreaks are being reported at six workplaces and one school along with five community outbreaks.

To date, 68,766 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.