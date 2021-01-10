590 Suspected Impaired Drivers Charged in OPP Festive Ride Campaign

Provincial police charged 590 motorists with impaired driving as part of their Festive Ride Campaign.

According to OPP, officers conducted 6,700 Ride Stop events throughout the province from November 26, 2020 to Jan. 3.

Eleven of those impaired driving charges were laid in Essex County in 95 RIDE Checks with nine drivers receiving a three-day suspension.

In total, 190 drivers were issued a roadside suspension across the province for registering a blood alcohol concentration between 0.05 and 0.08.

Police are thanking citizens for calling in 2,500 reports of suspected impaired drivers over the six-week-long initiative.