5th Stolen Dog Located Along with 7 Puppies

Police have located a fifth dog that was taken from a property in Lakeshore, Ont..

As heard on AM800 News, seven beagles were stolen in the area of Lions Club Road back in June.

Essex County OPP say the fifth dog was located along with seven puppies in Windsor, Ont. Friday.

(Photo courtesy of Essex County OPP)

On Thursday, police reported the fourth dog was found in the Devonwood Park area of Windsor, Ont.

Both dogs and the puppies have since been returned to the owner.

Police are still searching for two adult beagles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.