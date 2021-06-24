$6.1M Drug Bust in Kingsville

A $6.1-million cannabis operation has been dismantled in Kingsville.

Members of the OPP and several other units including street crime and the emergency response team, entered a greenhouse in the 800 block of Seacliff Drive on Wednesday.

According to police, officers seized over 3,500 cannabis plants, over 640 kilograms of processed cannabis and a large quantity of marijuana production equipment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.