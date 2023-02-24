$6-million worth of investment to be made for 26 projects tourism projects

FedDev Ontario has announced an investment of $ 6-million for 26 projects across Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

Projects aim to attract tourism to the area through community spaces and special attractions.

The announcement was made on Friday, February 24 at Art Windsor Essex, which received $135,000 to create a digital art experience

Windsor Hackforge will also be receiving over $100,000 in investments to develop an inclusive experience for Windsor's 2SLGBTQ2I+ community through its Tourism Innovation Lab Spark Program.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk says he highly recommends the exhibits at Art Windsor-Essex.

"We are so incredibly fortunate to have such an artistic jewel in our community that is just outstanding and as I understand it for those who are 25 and as I understand it to for those who are 25 and younger it's free admission."

Kusmierczyk says the digital exhibit is the only one of its kind in Canada

"That exhibit is so innovative, it literally is the only immersive digital exhibit in all of Canada and it's right here in Windsor-Essex. Art Windsor Essex really lives up to its name, it's incredibly innovative and one of a kind in Canada so we are delighted to have it here."

He says it's important to make these investments in the area.

He says tourism is a vital driver of the economy in Windsor-Essex.

"Creative organizations like Hackforge melds tech, tourism, and art to foster new tourism ideas, experiences and partnerships. It goes without saying tourism is a vital driver of our economy here in Windsor-Essex."

The investments come through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and the Tourism Relief Fund.



