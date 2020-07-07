6 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an additional six cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Of the additional cases, one of the cases is a worker in the agri-farm sector, two cases are people who work in Michigan, two are in the community and one is under investigation.

Two agriculture workplace in Leamington and two in Kingsville remain in outbreak as well as one business in the manufacturing sector in Leamington.

There are three long-term care homes or retirement homes in Windsor-Essex that are in still in outbreak status.

One staff member has tested positive at Riverside Place, three staff members tested positive at Devonshire Retirement Residence and one resident recently tested positive at Extendicare Tecumseh.