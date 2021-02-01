60 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, 11 are related to outbreaks, six are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community and 38 are still under investigation.

There are now 629 active cases in the community.

73 confirmed cases are in hospital with 12 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,159 cases since the pandemic began with 11,214 listed as resolved.

There are 17 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 17 workplace outbreaks and six hospital outbreaks.

There have been 316 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.