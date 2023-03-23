603 elementary students remain suspended for incomplete immunization records

The number of suspended elementary students in Windsor-Essex continues to drop.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says as of 10 Thursday morning, 603 students remain suspended for incomplete immunization records.

Earlier this week, the health unit said 1,908 were suspended but the number has decreased over the last couple of days.

The health unit says it must be provided with updated immunization records for suspensions to be lifted.

The health unit says immunization clinics will remain open this week at its offices in Windsor and Leamington.

In December, the health unit said there were more than 12,000 students with incomplete records.