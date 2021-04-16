The health unit has announced 62 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the cases announced Friday morning, 19 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are considered community, and 36 are still under investigation.

There have been 380 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, five of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant.

There are now 454 active cases in the community, 121 are variant of concern cases.

17 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 14,664 cases since the pandemic began with 13,801 listed as resolved.

There are seven workplace outbreaks and three school outbreaks.

There have been 409 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 127,583 doses of the vaccine have been administered.