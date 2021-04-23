62 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County health Unit is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Of the new cases, 28 are being blamed on close contact with a previously confirmed case, 10 are community acquired and 24 are still under investigation.

There are currently 485 active cases of the virus 164 of which are variants of concern.

The health unit is reporting that our region has seen 609 cases of the U.K. variant and two of the South African.

There are currently 21 cases in the local hospitals, 12 of which are in the ICU.