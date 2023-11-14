62-year-old man charged with first-degree murder following Southdale Drive stabbing

A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police say a stabbing happened Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Southdale Drive, not far from South Pacific Avenue.

Windsor Police say when they arrived on scene they found the 67-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital where police say she was pronounced dead.

Officers on scene arrested the Windsor man, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police state that the victim and the suspect knew one another, and that additional details won't be released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.