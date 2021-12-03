The local health unit is reporting 63 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 25 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 15 are community acquired, three are outbreak related, and 20 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 577 active cases in the community.

There have been 5,493 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,480 are the Delta variant.

There are 15 workplace outbreaks, nine school/child care outbreaks, six community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

25 confirmed cases are in hospital with 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 22,062 cases since the pandemic began with 21,012 listed as resolved.

There have been 473 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 683,023 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 81.3 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.1 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.