63 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 13 were from close contact with a confirmed positive case, three were acquired in the community, two were workers in the agri-farm sector and 45 are still under investigation.

The health unit is also following 415 active cases with 22 people in the hospital, five of which are in the ICU.

There are 19 outbreaks including seven workplaces, five long-term care or retirement homes, three schools, two hospitals and two in the community