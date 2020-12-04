65 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex on Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health unit is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of the new cases, five are from close contact with a confirmed case, two were community acquired and 58 are still under investigation.

The health unit continues to follow 424 active cases with 27 people in the hospital, seven of which are in the ICU.

Outbreaks are now reported at a total of 21 places — eight workplaces, six long-term care or retirement homes, three schools, two in the community and two hospitals.



