66 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 66 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 24 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 14 are considered community, three are outbreak related, one is travel and 24 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 543 active cases in the community, with 384 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 3,610 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 1,607 are the Delta variant.

There are 16 workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and one outbreak at a long-term care home.

17 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 18,852 cases since the pandemic began with 17,865 listed as resolved.

There have been 444 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 586,303 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 80.8 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

73.7 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.