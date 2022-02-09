67 people in hospital and another COVID-19 death announced by WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting one additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday and 136 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 90s from the community.

The health unit says there are now 695 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 48 active outbreaks in the region.

Eight are workplace outbreaks, 19 are community outbreaks, six are hospital outbreaks and 15 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 570 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.7 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.7 per cent have received two doses.

52 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.