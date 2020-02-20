67's Remain Number 1

Canadian Hockey League 2019-20 Top Ten Poll

The Canadian Hockey League's weekly top 10 poll for the 2019-20 season (with last week's rating in parentheses; records as of Tuesday):



1. (1) Ottawa 67's (OHL, 42-9-0-0)

2. (2) Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL, 43-8-3-1)

3. (3) Portland Winterhawks (WHL, 39-8-3-4)

4. (5) Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL, 41-12-1-0)

5. (4) Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL, 37-9-6-3)

6. (6) Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL, 37-11-4-1)

7. (7) Everett Silvertips (WHL, 36-12-3-1)

8. (9) London Knights (OHL, 37-14-1-1)

9. (HM) Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL, 35-14-3-4)

10. (NR) Flint Firebirds (OHL, 35-17-1-1)

Honourable Mentions

(8) Kitchener Rangers (OHL, 34-14-5-2), (HM) Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL, 34-14-2-5) and (HM) Saginaw Spirit (OHL, 34-16-2-2).





with files from (The Canadian Press)