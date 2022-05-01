6th annual Blessing of the Bikes kicks off Sunday

One of the largest motorcycle events in Essex County is on the way.

The 6th Annual Blessing of the Bikes will be kicking off today. The event is coordinated with Hogs for Hospice and is quickly becoming a community tradition.

The event will include a service at the First Lutheran Church in Kingsville, followed by a procession later on, and a lunch for anyone who chooses to attend.

Pastor Dusan Tillinger says they’re hoping for a strong turnout.

“This year, we expect, if the weather is great, 500, or maybe even more riders. The reason is, the weather really changes everything.”

Pastor Dusan Tillinger says it’ll be a vibrant event with plenty to look at.

“It’ll be like a parade going through the town of Kingsville to the First Lutheran Church. People can go outside and watch those machines.”

Pastor Dusan Tillinger says organizers and participants are all looking forward to a restriction-free event this year, and in the future.

“You know, it’ll take whatever it takes. We’re very excited that we can go back in a normal blessing, and hope that next year we’ll do it in a much bigger scale than this year.”

The event starts with service this morning at 11:30 AM, at First Lutheran Church. The blessing procession starts at 1:00 PM, before lunch at 1:30 PM.