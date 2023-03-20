iHeartRadio
#7 Michigan State upsets #2 Marquette in second round


AM800-News-MSU-Basketball-March-Madness-March-2023

(Columbus, OH)  --  Number-7 Michigan State upset second-seeded Marquette 69-60 in round two of the NCAA tournament in Columbus.  

Tyson Walker led the Spartans with a game-high 23 points while Joey Hauser tallied a double-double on 14 points and 10 rebounds.  

Michigan State took a five-point lead into the half and kept the pressure up in the second to complete the upset.  
Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 16 points for Marquette, which ends its season 29-and-7.  

Michigan State advances to the Sweet Sixteen and will play number-3 Kansas State in the East region on Thursday.

— with files from MetroSource

