7 Michigan State upsets #2 Marquette in second round

(Columbus, OH) -- Number-7 Michigan State upset second-seeded Marquette 69-60 in round two of the NCAA tournament in Columbus.

Tyson Walker led the Spartans with a game-high 23 points while Joey Hauser tallied a double-double on 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Michigan State took a five-point lead into the half and kept the pressure up in the second to complete the upset.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 16 points for Marquette, which ends its season 29-and-7.

Michigan State advances to the Sweet Sixteen and will play number-3 Kansas State in the East region on Thursday.

— with files from MetroSource