70 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases in the region since Friday.

According to the health unit, 18 were reported on October 30, 31 were reported on October 31, and 21 were reported on November 1.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 36 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 17 are community acquired, two are travel related and 15 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 195 active cases in the community, with 110 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,945 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,931 are the Delta variant.

There are two workplace outbreaks, two school outbreaks, and five community outbreaks.

14 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,560 cases since the pandemic began with 19,901 listed as resolved.

There have been 464 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 639,276 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 85.7 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.5 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.