7000 Eligible Individuals Pre-Register for COVID-19 Vaccine

Roughly 8,400 individuals from Windsor-Essex have pre-registered for the health unit's 80 and over population COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

CEO Theresa Marentette says as of Friday morning 7,000 of the registrations are eligible.

She says the remaining applications did not qualify based on their birth year.

"I talked to our epidemiologists, 7000 are within the over 80 age group so they would be eligible and other have pre-registered but they wouldn't be part of this selection," she says.

Marentette says the average wait time for individuals who are calling in to pre-register is approximately 25 minutes.

"I believe it went live around one and within an hour we had close to 800 people already pre-registered," says Marentette. "So we were surprised that, that was so quick."

She says the health unit will notify individuals Friday or over the weekend if they have been randomly selected.

"Our epidemiologists are currently reviewing the information removing duplicates and preparing the selection process for Monday's clinic which will occur today," she says. "People will receive calls today and over the weekend informing them of their appointment."

The health unit will begin to vaccinate the 80 and over population at the WFCU Centre in Windsor on Monday.

A second vaccination site will be up in running in Leamington on March 8 at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre.

The health unit plans to vaccinate between 150 to 200 per day (at each site) based on the current amount of vaccine it has.

There are roughly 20,000 individuals, 80 and over in Windsor-Essex.

Individuals will be selected randomly and are asked to pre-register online or by calling the health unit's hotline at 519-251-4072.