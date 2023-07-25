$72,000 raised at 33rd Annual McGregor Music Festival to support cancer patients

The 33rd Annual McGregor Music Festival drew over 500 attendees to their annual festival and classic car show this summer, raising over $72,000 in support of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation's Patient Assistance Fund and Dignity Robes program.

The festival and classic car show was held back on June 11.

Event Chair Sue LeClair says it was an incredible day that included eight local bands, classic cars, great food, and prizes.

"It's amazing to see our community come together. We are grateful for sponsors, volunteers, entertainers, and of course all the attendees! Windsor and Essex County shows up in a big way year after year supporting cancer patients right here in our community."

The Patient Assistance Fund is available to patients for emergency use when all other forms of financial assistance are not available.

Dignity Robes are designed to give patients comfort and control, both emotionally and physically, while undergoing radiation therapy for breast and lung cancer.

A cheque presentation to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation was held on Monday night.