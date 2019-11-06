73's Beat Dresden in Penalty-Filled Game

A wild night in Essex.

The 73's were home to Dresden Tuesday in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

Head coach Danny Anger had said there's some bad blood between the teams and the game could get heated.

Referee Jake Morassut handed out 109 minutes in penalties, plus a number of game misconducts and even a gross misconduct.

When the dust settled, the 73's skated away with a 9-5 win.

Jacob Cruickshank led Essex with three goals and an assist, and Jack Sanko had two goals and an assist.

Curtis Jackson and Connor Dembinski each had a goal and two assists, and goalie Jax Dhondt stopped 18 of 23 shots to earn the victory.

The 73's have now won seven of their last eight games.