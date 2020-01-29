73's Down Dresden

In the PJHL Tuesday night in Essex the hometown 73's breezed past Dresden 7-3.

The game was over in a hurry, as Essex jumped out to a 4-0 lead prior to the 15 minute mark of the opening period.

Bryce O'Brien scored twice while Alex Demers scored the winning for the the 73's.

Essex dominated outshoting the visiting Kings 42-21.

Goalie Connor Meyerink made 18 saves to earn the win, as the 73's move ahead of Amherstburg by a point into third place in the Stobbs Division.

Wednesday night, the Petrolia Flyers meet the Sharks in Wheatley.