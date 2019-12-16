73's Extend Winning Streak
Connor Meyerink made 21 saves as the Essex 73's blanked the Blades 1-0 in Blenheim Sunday night in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.
For Meyerink, it was his second shutout of the season.
Ty Moss scored the game's lone goal at 12:55 of the third period.
Essex outshot Blenheim 26-21 in winning its fifth straight game.
Elsewhere, Max Clifford scored two goals as Amherstburg knocked off Wallaceburg 5-2 at the Libro Centre Sunday night.
Mitchell Demelo had a goal and four assists for the Admirals, who have won six of their last eight games.
Nick Bolton stopped 19 shots to pick up the win.