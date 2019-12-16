iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

73's Extend Winning Streak

AM800-Sports-PJHL-LOGO

Connor Meyerink made 21 saves as the Essex 73's blanked the Blades 1-0 in Blenheim Sunday night in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

For Meyerink, it was his second shutout of the season.

Ty Moss scored the game's lone goal at 12:55 of the third period.

Essex outshot Blenheim 26-21 in winning its fifth straight game.

Elsewhere, Max Clifford scored two goals as Amherstburg knocked off Wallaceburg 5-2 at the Libro Centre Sunday night.

Mitchell Demelo had a goal and four assists for the Admirals, who have won six of their last eight games.

Nick Bolton stopped 19 shots to pick up the win.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER