73's Extend Winning Streak

Connor Meyerink made 21 saves as the Essex 73's blanked the Blades 1-0 in Blenheim Sunday night in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

For Meyerink, it was his second shutout of the season.

Ty Moss scored the game's lone goal at 12:55 of the third period.

Essex outshot Blenheim 26-21 in winning its fifth straight game.

Elsewhere, Max Clifford scored two goals as Amherstburg knocked off Wallaceburg 5-2 at the Libro Centre Sunday night.

Mitchell Demelo had a goal and four assists for the Admirals, who have won six of their last eight games.

Nick Bolton stopped 19 shots to pick up the win.