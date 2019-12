The Essex 73's have extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-1 win over Lakeshore Tuesday night in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

Riley Meyerink and Bryce O'Brien each had a goal and an assist for the 73's, and Jax D'hondt made 21 saves to pick up the win.

Tycen Chittle scored the lone goal for the Canadiens, who lead the Stobbs Division with a mark of 24-4-0.

Essex travels to Wheatley Wednesday night to face the Sharks starting at 7:30pm.