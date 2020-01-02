73's Face-Off Against Flyers in Petrolia

The Essex 73's are looking to get back in the win column.

They head to Petrolia on Thursday to battle the Flyers

It's the first game for both clubs following the holiday break.

73's Head Coach Danny Anger says his team needs to stay out of the penalty box.

"They have the second best power play in the league, they're extremely physical and they have a really good defenceman on the back end that kind of controls everything," says Anger. "So again we just got to limit our penalties and try and score on ours."

He says the 73's have made some changes to their roster.

"We tried to beef up our back end a little bit," says Anger. "I think with the goaltending that we have, we could beat anybody on any given night, we just have to make sure that we have the right systems in place."

Essex last played on December 18th, losing to Wheatley on the road 4-1 while Petrolia played on December 21st, beating Wallaceburg 4-2.

Game time is set for 7:30pm.