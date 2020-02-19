73's Grab Series Lead

In the PJHL playoffs, the Essex 73's have grabbed a (3-2) series lead by trimming the Wheatley Sharks 2-1.

Jack Sanko sent the hometown fans home happy, by scoring the game-winner with just 18 seconds remaining in the third period.

Owen Meyerink also scored, and Connor Meyerink made 22 saves to earn the win in goal for the 73's.

Tallas Smith had the lone goal for the Sharks, which have now dropped three consecutive games in the series.

Game 6, goes Friday night back in Wheatley.

The only game in the Stobbs Division playoffs on Wednesday, has the Amherstburg Admirals playing in Petrolia.