73's Host Petrolia in PJHL

The Essex 73's take on the Petrolia Flyers in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

Game time is 7 p.m. Tuesday in Essex.

The 73's are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Amherstburg Admirals Sunday night however a win Tuesday would move them to within a point of third place Amherstburg.

Essex currently sits fourth in the Stobbs Division, while the Flyers are second last and have won only three of 14 games all season.

73's head coach, Danny Anger says he has great confidence in both his goalies, Connor Meyerink, and Jax D'Hondt.

"They're leaders on and off the ice and they're great kids that work extremely hard every time they come to the rink, and they give us a chance to win," says Anger. "When you have two great goalies, you can adjust your systems to be a little bit more offensive and right now we're struggling with goals so they help a lot with that."

Anger tells AM800 Sports they can't take needless penalties against Petrolia.

"They have the second best powerplay in the League, and I know their ranking doesn't reflect how good their powerplay is, but if you put them on the powerplay they have a really good percentage so you've got to stay out of the box against these guys."

Anger adds the Admirals were full value for their victory last Sunday.

"Ya Amherstburg played a great game and they did the right things to get the job done and they scored when they needed to and they stopped the puck when they needed to," says Anger. "We just have to put together a better effort forward and capitalize on our chances."

The 73's will be off after Tuesday night until they meet the Blades Sunday evening in Blenheim.