73's Lose Penalty-Filled Game in Wheatley

The Essex 73's were looking to extend their winning streak to seven games when they travelled to Wheatley Wednesday night in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

But, the Sharks had other ideas and beat Essex 4-1.

Jordan Paquette scored twice for Wheatley and Jackson Ford made 31 saves to pick up the win.

Darcy Haupt scored the lone goal for the 73's.

The referees called 170 minutes in penalties in the game with most coming in the final minute when there were several fights, including two by 73's goalie Connor Meyerink.