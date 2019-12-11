73's Thump Thunderhawks

In the PJHL Tuesday night, the 73's blasted the Wallaceburg Thunderhawks 7-2 in Essex.

Jack Sanko and Darcy Haupt led the offense for Essex, scoring a pair of goals each, while goalie Jax D'Hondt had an easy night making just 16 saves to earn the win.

Brayden Zuidema, Riley Meyerink, and Preston Corp also scored for the 73's, while Jake Vancoillie and Jeremy Oriet had the Wallaceburg goals.

With the victory over the last-place Thunderhawks, Essex moves to with a point of third place Amherstburg in the Stobbs Division standings.

The lone game in the Division on Wednesday, has Dresden playing the Sharks in Wheatley.