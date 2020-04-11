$73B Economic Subsidy Approved by Canadian Government

A $73-billion wage subsidy program is on the way to help Canadian businesses and workers survive the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trudeau government and opposition parties came together to quickly approve the plan at a special sitting of parliament in Ottawa Saturday.

Under the subsidy, the government will pay 75 per cent of the first $58,700 in annual salary normally earned by an employee or $847 per week for up to 12 weeks.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says it will take two to five weeks to roll out payments and the plan will be retroactive to March 16.

The subsidy package received royal assent Saturday night after being approved by the House of Commons and the Senate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the economic program is the most significant since the Second World War.

— with files from the Canadian Press.